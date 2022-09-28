SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
39°
Clear
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage: 1%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:01:35 AM
- Sunset: 06:54:19 PM
Today
Sunny skies. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.