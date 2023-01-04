Bowlerette League
12/29/22
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:45 am
Bowlerette League
12/29/22
TEAM W L
NAPA 48 17
319 Social House 44.5 20.5
Custom Concrete 42 23
Indee Car Wash 25 40
Drunk Wives Club 24.5 40.5
HIGH GAME
Jessica Peterson 232
Peggy Decker 202
Jamie Morgan 202
HIGH SERIES
Jessica Peterson 617
Jamie Morgan 576
Peggy Decker 573
