SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED 01/08/23
Standings:
1. Hardware Hanks 50-25
2. BCHC 48-27
3. Taste Like Chicken 46.5-28.5
4. It Is What It Is 38-37
5. Arianna’s Kitchen 38-37
6. Maverick Power 36-39
7. Pocket Pounder 33-42
8. Mother Cluckers 17-23
Revolutions Pro Shop 31.5-43.5
MEN’S HIGH GAMES: Rick Miller Jr – 269, Bryant Shannon – 259, Al Brimmer – 256
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES: Jessica Petterson – 192, Alex Shannon – 189, Barb Bantz – 185
BOWLERETTE LEAGUE 1/5/23
Standings:
319 Social House 48.5-21.5
NAPA 48-22
Custom Concrete 44-26
Drunk Wives Club 29.5-40.5
Indee Car Wash 28-42
HIGH GAME: Kristen Tevis-220, Jennifer Gonzalez-195, Michelle Ohrt-193
HIGH SERIES: Kristen Tevis-552, Michelle Ohrt-520, Barb Bantz-510
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy skies. High 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
