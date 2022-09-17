- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
65°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 89%
- Cloud Coverage: 85%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:49:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:13:22 PM
Today
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.