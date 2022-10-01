BOWLERETTE LEAGUE
TEAM W L
BOWLERETTE LEAGUE
TEAM W L
NAPA 12 3
Indee Car Wash 11 4
319 Social House 9 6
Custom Concrete 6 9
Drunk Wives Club 5 10
HIGH GAME
Katie Kuhse 235
Jennifer Gonzalez 235
Kristen Tevis 233
HIGH SERIES
Kristen Tevis 588
Katie Kuhse 581
Jennifer Gonzalez 540
