BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4H club is once again selling fresh fir wreaths as their annual fundraiser! Handmade by the Hines family in northern Minnesota and delivered BEFORE Thanksgiving!
Wreath options include:
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 5:31 pm
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4H club is once again selling fresh fir wreaths as their annual fundraiser! Handmade by the Hines family in northern Minnesota and delivered BEFORE Thanksgiving!
Wreath options include:
- Undecorated, balsam fir, 24”, $25
- Traditional balsam fir with red bow:
• 18”, $25
• 24”, $30
• 30”, $40
• 50”, $75
- Cross, $30
- Candy cane, $30
- Door swag, $25
- Undecorated mixed wreath balsam firm, white pine, and cedar:
• 24”, $30
• 30”, $40
• 50”, $75
- Mixed traditional balsam fir, white pine, and cedar with red bow:
• 24”, $35
• 30”, $45
• 50”, $80
Checks may be made payable to: BBB 4H Club (Buffalo Bells & Buckles)
Act fast as all orders are due by Sunday, October 16.
Please contact a member of the club or Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Jess Flexsenhar at 563-920-3382 for more information.
