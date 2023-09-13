AMES – The Iowa 4-H Foundation recently announced Two Buchanan County students were awarded 4-H Scholarships.
Keeley Kehrli was the recipient of the DeVries Family 4-H Scholarship and Lauren Beyer was awarded the Siggelkow Family 4-H Scholarship — Buchanan County through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at a recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 9 in Ames.
Ninety-nine Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $103,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Scholarships were awarded to recipients from 58 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
The DeVries Family 4-H Scholarship is provided to an incoming freshman attending an accredited four-year, private school with a 3.5 GPA. Recipients must have been raised on a family farm and have a strong work ethic.
4-H has influenced Keeley’s college choice to go into Business Management because through 4-H she found a passion for the agriculture industry. Her personal career goal is to return to her home community after college and find a job in a local agribusiness. 4-H has influenced this goal because she knows her community and how she can serve it through 4-H. She is excited to give back to the community and agriculture that has gifted her with so many opportunities to become a better person. Keeley plans to study Business Management at Simpson College.
The Wayne and Arnola Siggelkow, is for eligible applicants for this scholarship are active 4-H members in Buchanan County with demonstrated academic excellence and leadership roles in 4-H as well as their school and community. The recipient must be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and attending Iowa State University while pursuing any field of study.
4-H has been something near and dear to Lauren’s heart for the last 9 years. 4-H has impacted her as a leader and advocate for agriculture. Numerous activities, service projects, banquets, and communication projects have kept Lauren quite involved in her local 4-H club. Her most memorable times are volunteering with her 4-H club in adopting a family around the holidays, ringing the bell for the salvation army, or raising $5,000 to donate to the new 4-H building that is being planned. All of these meaningful efforts were important to Lauren as they had everyone involved. Next fall you will find Lauren at ISU pursuing her degree in Animal Science.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.