INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 8, 2023: In a game that meant so much to both teams — whether it was for a higher ranking or to stay atop the WaMaC Conference standings – the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team left no doubt in the minds of the Marion Wolves and the entire conference exactly who the best team is.
In the eyes of this Sports Editor, this was total domination by the Mustangs. They controlled the ball for the majority of the game with precision passing — and for such a young group there was no doubt who the more physical team was.
The Mustangs had 13 shots and 11 shots on goal, two of which banked off the post.
The Mustangs scored first off the right foot of junior Easten Miller at the 28:49 mark of the first half. Less than two minutes later Miller would score again (26:50) and the Mustangs take a 2-0 lead. A corner kick from sophomore Addison Lange hit the mark and sophomore Olivia Albert booted it in with 22:28 left in the first half giving the Mustangs a 3-0 lead. Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson hit paydirt at the 9:25 mark of the first half and the Mustangs would lead 4-0.
Freshman Elle Fangman had a nice shot that banked off the left post and the Mustangs would lead 4-0 at the half.
In the second half the wind picked up a bit and played havoc with the Mustangs offensive output although they had their chances. Miller banked one off the right post and a scrum in front of the net ensued, but for naught.
The final score would be 4-0 and the undefeated Mustangs stay atop the WaMaC West standings with a 9-0 conference record and 12-0 overall.
Assists go to Lange, Albert, sophomore Kylie Osborne and Fangman. Sophomore goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer gets the shutout on 5 shots on goal from the Wolves.
The Mustangs are ranked #4 in 2A, but I anticipate them moving up come Thursday’s new rankings. Independence and Waverly-Shell Rock are the only undefeated teams in the state.
The Mustangs will be back home on Friday when they host the Davenport Assumption Knights (8-3).