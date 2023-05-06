TIFFIN – Thursday, May 4, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team stays unbeaten with a 3-0 win over the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (3-5) on Thursday in Tiffin.
Junior Easten Miller scored twice and added an Assist as sophomore goalie Lindsay Beyer gets the shutout.
Sophomore Kylie Osborne gets the other goal for the Mustangs and added an Assist. Other two Assists go to sophomore Mackenzie Wilson.
The Mustangs move to 11-0 on the season and stay at #4 in the rankings this week and will have a huge challenge on Monday when the #9-ranked Marion Wolves (9-0) come to Independence. 5:30 p.m. start time on Lyle Leinbaugh Field.