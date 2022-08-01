Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Camp Courageous

MONTICELLO —Camp Courageous will be hosting the 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala on Friday August 19 at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids beginning at 6:00 PM. The evening will include a luau dinner, hundreds of silent and live auction items, a program about Camp and its 50th Anniversary, and more with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous and it’s programs that serve thousands of individuals with disabilities.

This year’s Pineapple Gala, emceed by radio personalities Gary Dolphin and Andy Peterson, will honor Bud and Georgia Johnson, long-time supporters of Camp Courageous. The Johnsons have supported many projects and volunteered hundreds of hours to Camp Courageous fundraisers and events, especially the Pineapple Gala. Bud and Georgia have also recently been key players in Camp’s latest annexation and are supporting the Pickelball courts of a Multipurpose Field complex.

