MONTICELLO —Camp Courageous will be hosting the 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala on Friday August 19 at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids beginning at 6:00 PM. The evening will include a luau dinner, hundreds of silent and live auction items, a program about Camp and its 50th Anniversary, and more with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous and it’s programs that serve thousands of individuals with disabilities.
This year’s Pineapple Gala, emceed by radio personalities Gary Dolphin and Andy Peterson, will honor Bud and Georgia Johnson, long-time supporters of Camp Courageous. The Johnsons have supported many projects and volunteered hundreds of hours to Camp Courageous fundraisers and events, especially the Pineapple Gala. Bud and Georgia have also recently been key players in Camp’s latest annexation and are supporting the Pickelball courts of a Multipurpose Field complex.
Camp Courageous will be looking back over its 50 years of serving individuals with disabilities during the Pineapple Gala this year. A small group of parents started the camp in 1972 on donations with 211 campers first served in 1974 in a summer program. 50 years later the camp touches the lives of nearly 10,000 individuals with disabilities in a year-round program. The Camp’s grass-roots start on donations continues today as the camp still operates without formal sponsorship, without government support, and without paid fund raisers.
The Pineapple Gala includes a Hawaiian dinner, entertainment, and a grand door prize of a trip for two to Hawaii drawn at the end of the evening. Tickets are $75 each or a table of 10 for $750. Ticket information can be found online at https://campcourageous.org/pineapple-gala or by calling Charlie Becker at 319-465-5916, ext. 2100 or e-mailing at <cbecker@campcourageous.org>. Auction items can be donated until August 9th.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with special needs. Camp Courageous has served nearly 10,000 campers with special needs annually. The camp is run primarily on donations, without government assistance, without formal sponsorship, and without people paid to raise funds for the camp. What this means is everything that is donated to the camp, whether it be supplies, time, or other resources, go directly to benefit the campers.