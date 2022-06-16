WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
Bethany Christians of Dunkerton.
Olivia Donlea of Winthrop.
Dylan Erdelt of Independence.
Lauryn Henderson of Independence.
Brianna Higgins of Aurora.
Kaleb Lamphier of Independence.
Brianna Lingenfelter of Dunkerton.
James Mossman of Winthrop.
ChyAnne Slick of Oelwein.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.