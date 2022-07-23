BUCHANAN COUNTY – At the end of the month the Bulletin Journal will be publishing a special section with Buchanan County Fair results and photos.
ISU Extension released the following results for the ‘Static’ Projects and some of the 4H club contests.
Reserve Champ — Destry Peine
Junior Purple awards — Luke Thomas and Stella Auel
Projects going to the State Fair — Alexander Franzen, Sara Cook, Ben Copenhaver, Owen Kress, Lydia Beyer, Sydney Chesmore, Addison Gericke, and Derrick Lindsay.
Projects Considered for State Fair — Luke Tempus, Drew Copenhaver, Ben Copenhaver, Sydney Chesmore, and Nate Copenhaver.
Champion Booth Decorating — Byron Vikings
Reserve Champion Booth Decorating — Middlefield Hustlers
Champion Haybale Decorating — Town and Kountry Kids
Reserve Champion Haybale Decorating — Atom Bombers