DECORAH – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: It seems like every week the Mustangs girls basketball team are facing highly ranked teams. As a matter of fact, they have faced nine ranked teams so far this season and five ranked teams within the past 20 days.
The Mustangs traveled to Class 4A, No. 6-ranked Decorah (17-2) on Tuesday and the high scoring Vikings turned up the heat offensively and defensively, shooting 50% from the field and forcing the Mustangs into 30 turnovers. Decorah hands the Mustangs a 71-23 defeat.