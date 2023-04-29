INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team passed a huge test on Monday when they faced the Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (3-1 record) and came away with a 3-1 win.
Both teams took 9 shots on goal, as sophomore goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer had 6 Saves and the Mustangs would score 3 times in the first half and hold on.
“Definitely was the most physical match we have had yet and the girls handled it well,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “I was pleased with the all-around effort of the entire team. In particular Peyton Youngblut had a nice goal from our outside back position and played a great game. Lindsay Beyer at goalkeeper also had a great game making several keys saves.”
Mustang goals by sophomore Addison Lange, sophomore Peyton Youngblut, and junior Easten Miller.
Assists from Miller and sophomore Mackenzie Wilson.
Coach Conaway added, “This squad continues to work their tails off and are seeing the fruits of their labor. We had a stretch of 7 games in 11 days so working though that workload they stepped up and got it done.”
The Mustangs move to 9-0 on the season and are currently ranked #6 in Class 2A. the girls were at Benton Community (3-5) on Friday. Look for that matchup in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.