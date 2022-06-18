IA-150 in Independence has already begun phase two of its two-part construction process, aimed at maintaining the quality of the highway.
This construction on IA-150 involves the portion from 1st Street South to 8th Street, which is just north of the Dairy Queen.
Al Roder, the city manager in Independence, said it all comes down to the fact that the road was just in terrible shape.
The project has been in the works for seven, going on eight years, but it broke ground last year for the first phase of the construction.
“When we started working with the state [Independence] finally got the funding to pay for the construction,” said Roder. “The state is paying for the road and construction costs, while the city pays for the contracting and underground infrastructure.”
It is ultimately a property tax issue and comes through a bond for the city’s portion of the engineering, said Roder.
“The city is paying $2,972,000 for engineering, water, and sanitary sewer improvements on Highway 150, and the state is paying $3,300,000 for the IA-150 roadway reconstruction,” he said.
The IA-150 reconstruction project is scheduled to be completed by early November of 2022. Currently, the construction company has got seven of the eight blocks torn out right now, making them well underway reconstruction.
“Please respect the detour routes and help us get through that as quickly as we can,” said Roder. “So that we can get the streets open, and everyone can get back to normal living.”