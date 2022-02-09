INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted the Class 2A, No. 8-ranked Williamsburg Raiders (17-2) on Friday night in the Mustangs gym.
It was a rough night for the Mustangs as they ran into one of the best teams in the 2A class. This was a 6-point game in the first quarter, but Indee big man, Michael Kascel picked up his second foul and was sent to the bench. After that, the Raiders extended their lead and lead after the first half, 36-19.
The second half was all Raiders as they outscored the Mustangs 35-11 en route to a 71-30 win.
1 2 3 4 T
Williamsburg 13 23 21 14 71
Independence 4 15 4 7 30
“8 to 9 of their guys are athletic, can handle and score the ball,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Several of those players play year-round and it shows. Their dribble penetration and perimeter Field Goal shooting % on the year limits you on what your defensive scheme can be but, realistically the Raiders had 18 steals, grabbed every 50/50 ball, made more hustle plays than us early and dominated the offensive glass throughout.”
“I predicted they were a WaMaC conference champion and state tournament caliber type team and they are proving that with their weekly success,” added Beatty, “With their district I anticipate they will be in Des Moines; defense travels and they dictate on that side of the ball game in game out.”
The Mustangs were looking for a more competitive game, because Coach Beatty believes they are a better team than what they showed. “Unfortunately, we were outplayed Friday night,” said Beatty, “Their long 3 point shot at the end of the 1st half sort of summarized the evening and took our hopes away as we went to the locker room.”
This game is done and over and the Mustangs have bigger fish to fry, starting with South Tama on Monday night and Beckman Catholic on Friday night, then preparing for the postseason.
“Told the boys to flush this one and get ready for this week,” concluded Beatty, “One quarter, one game at a time. Looking forward to how we respond and getting WIN #11 on the season this week.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Wendling 3 1 4 0 1
K. Schmitt 2 1 0 2 0
D. Brock 5 4 0 0 0
N. Homan 0 2 0 0 0
M. Kascel 14 8 0 0 2
W. Kresser 4 0 0 0 0
R. Hansen 0 1 0 0 0
I. Wilcox 2 3 0 0 0
K. Howard 0 1 0 0 0
Great game and ending to the Sophomore game as they get their 16th win on the season in front of the big crowd. Game winning shot with around 40 seconds left by Josh Beatty and then the game saving block and rebound with less than 5 seconds left by Josh Beatty as well to seal the game.
“The guys once again were without an injured Zach Sidles so to see the kids steps up once again and get the win was really good,” said Coach Beatty, “Balance scoring and rebounding continue to be their consistent way to get things done. That Williamsburg Sophomore team has had a really good campaign this season and has swept the Center Point Sophs which is the Indee Sophs only loss. Hope the boys continue their winning ways and finish strong this week.”
INDEPENDENCE – vs. South Tama: Monday, February 7, 2022
The Mustangs were back at home on Monday night hosting the South Tama Trojans (1-19). The Mustangs started a little slow, trailing most of the first quarter, but got the wheels turning and cruise to a 72-44 win and raise their overall record to 11-9 on the season.
No stats available come press time.
The Mustangs will be at Beckman Catholic (9-10) on Friday for the season finale.