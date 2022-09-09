Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

9/11 Celebration

The American flag and firefighter helmet weight over the 2021 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Riverwalk Park.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Riverwalk Park. The Independence Fire Department will offer coffee and donuts following the ceremony.

