OELWEIN – Senior Amanda Treptow dropped in 18 points and junior Laney Pilcher added 16 as the Jesup J-Hawks handed the Oelwein Huskies their 10th loss of the year.
“The girls did a great job this week,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “Never know what you are going to get from a focus and effort standpoint when you get to the end of 4 games in 5 days.”
It took a while for the J-Hawks to get going, but once they did, they put this game away in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 37-10.
“The girls did a nice job of continuing to play and stick to what we wanted to do even after they made some shots with good defense,” added Conrad, “We had some girls step up and get some scores when the defense was focusing their attention on our leading scorers, which was great to see and will help us moving forward.”
Senior Natalie O’Connor had a nice game, contributing with 15 points, her season high.
“Proud of what the group did tonight and excited to make our way through the second half of the season,” concluded Conrad.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 24 14 21 16 75
Oelwein 14 11 8 2 35
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
N. O’Connor 15 1 0 1 0
L. Pilcher 16 8 5 8 1
A. Larson 7 3 0 1 0
A. Treptow 18 5 1 6 0
J. Lange 3 0 0 2 0
P. Youngblut 3 1 0 1 0
S. Behn 0 1 0 0 0
P. Bose 5 1 0 0 0
O. Nesbit 4 3 0 1 1
S. Youngblut 0 2 0 0 0
K. Clark 0 0 0 0 0
A. Boulden 4 0 1 3 0
S. Youngblut 0 2 0 0 1
K. Schutte 0 1 1 0 0
Jesup girls are the No. 9-ranked team in Class 2A and move their record to 10-2. The J-Hawks were home on Tuesday night, hosting Hudson (3-8). Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be back at home on Friday night when Wapsie Valley (7-6) come to town.