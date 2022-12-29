Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Hartford Courant is the oldest US newspaper in continuous publication with its Oct. 29, 1764 issue. Most likely it was the first newspaper to publish a year-in-review article.

What has become a year-in-review newspaper industry tradition, Dec. 15’s Wall Street Journal 26 page special edition followed suit. Highlighted were the 76 biggest news stories of 2022.

