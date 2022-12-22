With cold weather moving into the Midwest, and friends and family filling homes for the holidays, this time of year can mean a lot of extra stress on your pipes.
Dick Curry, owner of Independence Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Inc. and Jared Donnelly, co-owner of Precision Plumbing, Heating, and Air, offer personal testimonies and tips to help keep your pipes from breaking or bursting this holiday season.
According to Donnelly, this season is always a very busy time of the year, with many calls coming in due to the cold weather moving in.
“Business was steady for a while and then this cold hit and we really picked up and we will continue to for the next few weeks,” said Donnelly. “Once the temps drop from not much equipment running, then calls pick up.”
Donnelly says that calls this time of year mostly stem from a lack of equipment preparation for the cold.
Problems mainly come from furnaces because they are running hard, said Donnelly.
“When the snow piles up, it affects pipes and makes furnaces run hard,” he said.
To avoid the issues caused by cold pipes this holiday season, Donnelly says to make sure pipes are in a well heated area.
“Make sure that all water is in a conditioned space, frozen pipes are an issue,” said Donnelly. “Make sure that all areas where pipes are in your house are getting the warm air flow they need and are not accessible to the cold weather. Crawl spaces are the biggest problem.”
Curry echoes this idea seeing people make big mistakes by not taking care of their pipes during cold weather.
“With cold temperatures and wind coming up, maintain a warm temperature in the home,” said Curry. “If there are questionable areas where things could freeze, keep your cabinet doors open and if you have a cold area, blow heat in that cabinet area.”
Curry emphasizes the importance of maintaining a warm home while taking a trip over the holiday season.
“If you are leaving the home over the holidays, you are best to shut the water off and leave the temperature where it would be if you were home,” said Curry. “Then have somebody check on it, have a friend or relative check on the home every day to make sure everything looks good, a home can freeze up in less than 24 hours.”
Another major issue that Independence Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Inc. and Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air get calls for over the holiday season is broken garbage disposals and toilets.
According to Curry, when it comes to toilets or “the stool,” do not put anything in it other than toilet paper.
“Toilet paper and toilet paper only,” said Curry. “For instance, yesterday, we had a stool that was plugged, I pulled underwear out of a toilet, how they got there not even the person knew. Anything that doesn’t belong in the stool shouldn’t be tried to put down the stool. Don’t be dumping food, wet wipes, paper towels, or anything that is not designed to be put into the sanitary sewer system.”
As for sinks, both Curry and Donnelly have seen their fair share of broken garbage disposals for a variety of reasons.
“For sinks and disposals, we see a lot of grease causing problems,” said Curry. “For garbage disposals, we know they don’t like celery or peels from potatoes. The best thing to do is throw those things away. Garbage disposals are not what they say they are, they are for minimal products.”
Donnelly says the same, agreeing that a garbage disposal is meant only for the smallest amount of leftover scraps of food.
“The bare minimum should be put in a garbage disposal,” said Donnelly. “Scrape what you can into the garbage, people think you can put anything down them, but just a little bit of scrap can go down. The less — the better and make sure you have water running. Egg shells will plug up your trap in a hurry.”
Some of the biggest causes for garbage disposals issues according to Curry are, celery because of the strings; grease; and pasta because it will expand when left in the water of sink pipes, causing plugs.
“One Thanksgiving a woman thought she could get rid of all of her leftover spaghetti, by putting it through her disposal system,” said Curry. “We worked on Friday for an hour and a half trying to get all that spaghetti out of the drainpipes.”
Donnelly has seen his fair share of food related garbage disposal incidents but asks that anyone with a disposal check their drain for silverware before turning it on.
“I have seen people put whole apples or potatoes, eggshells, sometimes people get forks or silverware stuck down there,” said Donnelly. “Those are service calls waiting to happen.”
Donnelly’s most memorable run-in with a broken garbage disposal came with a woman trying to get rid of a whole potato down a disposal system.
“We had this lady call and told us her garbage disposal isn’t working,” said Donnelly. “She then tried to show us it wasn’t working by shoving a whole potato in the disposal.”
Curry says the best way to clean garbage disposal systems is with Ice cubes and running cold water.
As for tips for the rest of the house during the cold winter months, Donnelly says the key to avoid making a call to the maintenance men is to stay ahead of the problems.
“Change filters, and make sure snow isn’t covering intake or exhaust vents,’’ said Donnelly. “For those with LP, make sure your tanks aren’t empty or even close to empty.”