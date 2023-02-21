WINTHROP – 2022 awarded the East Buchanan FFA Chapter many new accomplishments, both individually and as a program. A major achievement occurred on October 12, 2022 as the East Buchanan FFA Chapter celebrated its 10th anniversary.
Other highlights from 2022 saw the East Buchanan FFA Chapter awarded for their outstanding accomplishments. The chapter was awarded a gold rating at the state level in the Supreme National Chapter program and a 3-star rating at the national level, which is the highest rating a chapter can receive. Only 9 chapters from Iowa earned this honor. At the Iowa State Fair, the East Buchanan FFA chapter earned 1st place in Agricultural Demonstration, which educated fairgoers about various aspects of the agricultural industry.
2022 provided numerous firsts for the chapter, such as the mum and poinsettia sale and collaborating with our newly chartered alumni, the East Buchanan FFA Alumni and Supporters, to host the first Buccaneer Boer Bash. The chapter also continued to clean highway 187 between highway 20 and Lamont twice a year, assist commodity booths at the county fair and hosting a tenderloin supper with other Buchanan County FFA chapters.
Individually Lauren Beyer was elected as a Northeast District Officer, the 3rd in the chapter’s 10 year history. This year, we had two members, Lindsay Beyer and Ayda Cook, apply for and be nominated to the ballot. They will be elected by their peers at the district convention in March. Kirby Cook qualified for state competition in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest, where he earned a silver rating. Lindsay Beyer, Kreighton Peck, Ayda Cook, Tristan Lindsay, Kalli Sherman, Kate Dolan, Mikel Dolan, and Addison Gericke qualified for state competition in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings event, where they took 4th place and received a gold rating. The team from East Buchanan was also nominated by the state of Iowa to represent the state at the national competition in this event, where they earned a top 30 ranking.
As we look into 2023, the East Buchanan FFA chapter will be hosting the following during FFA Week: daily trivia, a scavenger hunt throughout the school of Mr. Doese dressed up as Waldo, a blue and gold dress up day (Feb 20th) and dress like a farmer day (Feb 23rd). East Buchanan FFA will also be competing in the first round of contests on February 20th in Midland, with those advancing on March 11th at Dyersville. The Iowa State Leadership Conference will be held in April at Iowa State University. We will also be hosting our pancake breakfast at the St. Pat’s Church Hall on March 5th from 8-12, this is a free will donation event.
The future is bright for East Buchanan FFA members, as we continue to strive for premier leadership, personal growth and career success. For more information, please view our website at eastbucffa.weebly.com.