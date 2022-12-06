WATERLOO – Would you like to improve your balance? Do you want to feel more comfortable participating in your favorite activities? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award-winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults with concerns about falling. This workshop has added benefit of being able to attend virtually online. During 8 two-hour sessions, participants learn to:
- Promote exercise to increase strength and balance
- Set realistic goals for increasing activity
- Improve environment to reduce fall risk factors
- View falls and fear of falling as controllable
The Centers for Disease Control report that falling is the most common cause of injury in
people over 60. More than one-third of adults aged 65 years and older fall each year. Don’t become a statistic! Take active steps to reduce the risk of falls; register today for A Matter of Balance. Classes will be held virtually online from January 16 through February 8 each Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration Deadline is January 11.
The link to join the meeting will be sent when you register. Contact Elise Bovy at ebovy@nei3a.org or call 319-231-6798 or Missy Anders at manders@nei3a.org or call 319-231-1623 to register. Space is limited. Each participant will receive a detailed training manual. There is a suggested contribution of $20 to cover the cost of materials fees for each participant.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of helping older persons respond to their evolving needs and choices, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans’ lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services, and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.