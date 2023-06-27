In just a few weeks, it will be one year since the people of Independence elected me to serve as our Mayor. How am I doing? I started with simple goals to continue the work of Bob Hill, to complete those projects he started, and to make him proud by continuing to move the city forward. Everyone talked about the need for governmental transparency and keeping our residents informed. Through articles in the paper and posts to the Independence Mayor site, I have tried to keep everyone informed. It has been a disappointment that our video and sound system at City Hall has been less than adequate. We have tried multiple times to make the necessary repairs, but have failed. Hopefully, July and the start of the new budget year, will once and for all allow the needed repairs to be completed, so everyone can see and hear our City Council meetings. We have accomplished a lot over this one year. Here is a summary of some of these accomplishments and what is still to come.
Finishing Projects
Within the first few months of my term, the city completed two major construction projects, which our residents are now benefiting from.
We completed the Highway 150 project during our 2022 construction season. This was the city’s largest transportation improvement project in the City’s 175-year history. This was an estimated $7.3 million dollar project with over a mile of new sanitary sewer and water mains, over 21,000 square yards of new pavement, and 10,000 square yards of sidewalks.
We also completed the Liberty Trail South Extension, which was one segment of a larger master trail plan to provide trial connectivity throughout the community. This project included approximately 1 mile of 8-foot-wide Portland Cement Concrete trail. The project had been approved by the City Council in May of 2021 with work beginning in early 2022. We were excited to have Bob’s widow, Audrey Hill, cut the ribbon to open the trail.
Early in 2023, we hired a new City Manager, Matthew Schmitz. This had the immediate effect of allowing day-to-day to be placed in his competent hands. Matt has been a pleasure to work with and he has insight and experience that will help lead this city forward. Council could not have made a better choice.
Continuing Our Downtown Revitalization
One of the most exciting and transformational projects I have had the pleasure to be involved with is the Downtown Façade and Revitalization program. Shortly before my election, work began, in May of 2022, to update the brick façade, the new upstairs windows, storefronts and to give our downtown area a much-needed facelift for buildings built in the late 1800s. Through the use of two CDBG grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administered through Iowa Economic Development Authority, the city partnered with 10 downtown businesses for the rehabilitation of 15 downtown facades. The partnership is investing approximately $1.7 million to beautify our downtown. The two phases are both expected to be completed by this fall. It has been exciting to watch the changes and we all look forward to enjoying the updated buildings for years to come.
New Projects
New Independence Police Department Building
One of the first new projects that I became involved in as your mayor was the purchase of the old Medical Associates building on October 1, 2022, using a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds along with capital improvement funds. We completed the remodeling in mid-May on time and within our projected budget mostly thanks to our Police Chief, Dave Niedert, and our contractor Larson Construction. I would also like to express my thanks to all of the members of the Independence Police Department, who actually physically moved the department to save the city money. We had our ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 21st with the Chamber Ambassadors performing the ceremony. The Police Department Public Open House took place on June 28th.
It is exciting to report that for the first time in over 50 years, our City owns its police station building and we are no longer paying rent.
Child Care Issues
One of our other early projects involved an attempt to improve, if not solve, our childcare issues. We started with a bang by securing the old movie theatre as a gift, securing a partner in the 501c Corporation, Kidsville, organizing meetings with local businesses to partner with them, and awaiting the promised grant from the state to fund the construction. We are still awaiting a state construction funding grant to be released. In the meantime, we did obtain a Market Study Grant of $10,000 to put us in a better position to obtain the daycare construction grant. That grant is expected to start on August 1st to obtain data from businesses to better establish our city’s specific childcare needs in terms of childcare slots available for different ages of children.
First Street West Corridor Study
Another of our early projects was to find a way to revitalize, enhance and make the westside of the city more attractive to business. We had initially planned to use as much as $100,000 budgeted to study this area and come up with ideas and solutions. Independence was selected to participate in the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program with a grant that has saved the City almost $100,000 in money that the city had targeted for a study of this area.
The Committee has been working with Iowa State University, Landscape Architecture, Iowa DOT, and Trees Forever, since late last year. The preliminary work has been completed and we are currently prioritizing potential projects. Our vision is to start with the creation of greenspace to create a more visibly appeal for the area and to assist with drainage. We are also considering possibly adding a trail or other access with a goal of an overall more attractive area. We are hoping to partner with the County and local businesses to accomplish this and to hopefully obtain grant money as part of the Visioning Study to fund the work. Of course, what we need are new businesses and in particular restaurants, who want to open on the westside of town. We have heard optimistic news of a possible new owner of the Pizza Hut building. We have evaluated deed and other restrictions as to the type of businesses that can move into this area. We have also long-range plans for upgrading the infrastructure and possibly a more dramatic entrance for our city from the west.
New City Website
On October 27th, the City launched our new website. Please stop by and check it out at independenceia.org. Please feel free to provide input as to the site and items/information that you would like to see us provide. The City Manager is particularly interested in making sure that the website is a resource for citizens to find information and for staff to share what’s going on in the city. If you have ideas about ways the site could be improved or things that could be added to make it easier for people to find information, feel free to reach out to him!
Future Projects
New Trails for the City
As part of the Visioning Study, we are also looking at trails in other areas of the city. Our ultimate goal is to link existing trails, as part of a master trails plan. The Iowa DOT has opened grants for funding of 2024 State Recreational Trails Program. The city has submitted its funding application and we are optimistic that our grant will be accepted. We believe this creates the best opportunity for the city to join with other existing trails within the city and ultimately throughout the county.
All-Inclusive Playground
The city has approved plans for an all-inclusive playground to allow all children, regardless of abilities, to play in a safe playground environment. In January, the city ordered playground equipment that is expected to arrive in late fall. Concrete pouring is expected to take place this summer/fall with assembly of equipment scheduled for spring of 2024. The park will be located in the existing park area owned by the city behind the courthouse in the southwest corner. Funding has thus far been obtained through ARPA funds and grant money, although we are still seeking grants or donations to finish the final funding
Complex Fields Turf Project
The City has given the approval to begin planning to apply turf to all 5 fields at the complex off Three Elms Park Road, and also to remodel the concession stand. The City has set aside some ARPA and other funding, but will still be looking for further grants and other funding sources. The turfing will allow a longer playing season and also allow more tournaments to be held in town. This will create additional sales tax income for the city, more visitors, and thus more money spent in the city at our businesses, restaurants, and hotels.
New Catalyst Grant Awarded
On June 22nd, we received the news that a new Catalyst Grant has been approved for an Independence business. The Gedney Bakery, owned by Pete and Terry Gaumer, has been awarded the grant and construction has already started on 1st Street East. Their goal is to bring freshly baked artesian bread, pastries, beverages, and more to our city. They are planning on a late 2023 opening. We are told that this is the first Catalyst Grant awarded in the Floodplain in Iowa, which also creates optimism as to other future projects in the downtown area near the river.
Street Maintenance Program
The city maintains approximately 62 miles of streets. Back in the 2010s, street repairs were a low priority when it came to budgeting. In 2017, the City Council created its first 5-year street improvement program. Council approved a new 5-year program this year. Our 2023 Street Overlay Program is underway. This year, we are repairing 7 blocks of streets with over 2000 feet to be repaired at a cost of almost $300,000. The city maintains approximately 700 blocks with approximately 144 of those blocks being rated as” poor” condition and 59 blocks rated as “very poor”. Obviously, we cannot rehabilitate every street every year. We are concentrating on those that need the most immediate care, and we are working diligently to improve the quality of our streets throughout the community.
Wastewater Treatment Plan
The original treatment plant was constructed in 1978. We have studies showing the plant is at maximum capacity and is unable to meet future limits required by the government. The city hired the engineering firm Strand Associates to design plans for this major project. It is expected that the Master Plan will be finalized by June 2024 followed by design, bidding, and construction. Current projections are that construction work will commence in December of 2024 with construction completion targeted for December of 2026. The project is expected to add flow projections for 600 new homes and a 22% increase in industrial use.
First Responder Status
The City Council approved our City Fire Department to obtain a First Responder Status for our firefighters. Currently, when the fire department arrives on the scene of an injury, they are unable to render any aid and must wait for the ambulance to arrive. We have submitted our application to the state and hope to have that status to allow us to assist our residents and provide care sometime this summer. We feel this is an important role that is necessary to serve and protect our residents.
We have many more ideas to improve the city and to keep it moving forward. We welcome your ideas too.