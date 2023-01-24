Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brad Bleichner

As we start a new year, one of the priorities for the City of Independence is maintaining our streets throughout the City. Did know that our street department maintains and also snowplows approximately 62 miles of our streets. Back in the early 2010s, street repairs were a low priority when it came to budgeting. If the City had funds, then it would fix those streets that were reported to be in the worst condition. This meant a lot of streets were ignored and the overall condition of our streets deteriorated. So, how did we create a program to take it the streets?

In 2017, the Independence City Council took action to improve the condition of the city’s deteriorating streets and ordered a condition analysis and prioritization study to assist in planning future improvements. This effort led to the development of the city’s first 5-year street improvement program. The city completed 38 blocks of street rehabilitation between 2018 and 2021. Experience has proven that well-timed improvements can significantly extend the service life of an existing street. If rehabilitation is delayed, streets can deteriorate to a condition where the only option is full reconstruction as there is no remaining value in the existing pavement.

