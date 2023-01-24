As we start a new year, one of the priorities for the City of Independence is maintaining our streets throughout the City. Did know that our street department maintains and also snowplows approximately 62 miles of our streets. Back in the early 2010s, street repairs were a low priority when it came to budgeting. If the City had funds, then it would fix those streets that were reported to be in the worst condition. This meant a lot of streets were ignored and the overall condition of our streets deteriorated. So, how did we create a program to take it the streets?
In 2017, the Independence City Council took action to improve the condition of the city’s deteriorating streets and ordered a condition analysis and prioritization study to assist in planning future improvements. This effort led to the development of the city’s first 5-year street improvement program. The city completed 38 blocks of street rehabilitation between 2018 and 2021. Experience has proven that well-timed improvements can significantly extend the service life of an existing street. If rehabilitation is delayed, streets can deteriorate to a condition where the only option is full reconstruction as there is no remaining value in the existing pavement.
The rehabilitation methods consist of Crack and Seat, or Milling, with full depth spot repair and asphalt overlays. Areas of necessary curb repair and utility fixture replacements are also implemented in these projects. Rehabilitation is completed at a fraction of the cost of full reconstruction and has a proven track record of success in Independence. Similar street improvement projects were implemented in the mid 1990’s that provide excellent examples of the longevity of these types of improvements. The streets completed in the 1990’s are approaching 30 years of service showing few signs of structural fatigue and require minimal annual maintenance by city street department personnel. The 2017 5-year Street Improvement Plan expired in 2022.
Last fall, the City Council ordered an update to the prior street condition study by having Crawford Engineering, in conjunction with our City Street Department, inspect, test and analyze each of our city’s streets. The result of the study was to create a comprehensive plan, which will be approved by Council. The Council wanted to continue with the success of this street rehabilitation program. It is the City’s goals to rehabilitate up to 59 blocks of the city streets showing the most distress and requiring the highest levels of annual maintenance. The City Council is expected to finalize the plan and implement it as soon as weather permits.
One of the differences between this new plan and the prior plan is that our City Street Department was a partner in this plan. Who knows more about our city streets than those that have been plowing and maintaining them day in and day out? A further difference is that while this is a 5-year plan, it is a rolling plan. When year one ends, a year six is added, so the City always has a 5-year plan in place. This benefits our City in two primary ways. First, this better serves our residents by always knowing when their block is scheduled for repair. Second, this allows our City to apply for and compete for grants for street improvement projects, which are normally awarded 2-3 years down the road. It should be noted that the plan is flexible and will be reevaluated every year to ensure that the streets that need rehabilitation the most will be prioritized.
Obviously, we cannot rehabilitate every street every year. We will attempt to concentrate on those that need the most immediate care. If you have questions about a particular street the City welcomes your input.