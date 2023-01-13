Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mayor Brad Bleichner

Mayor Brad Bleichner

It is time for the Independence City Council to roll up their sleeves and sharpen their pencils (assuming anyone still uses a pencil) and get to work on a new budget. On Monday, January 16th our City Council will have a Special Meeting to start their work on the 2023-2024 budget. A majority of the residents will say “Just great! My property taxes are going up again.” Unlike many other cities, the City of Independence relies on many other revenue streams than just property taxes.

Independence has an annual budget of approximately $20 million. Our city’s revenue from the property tax levy is about $4 million per year. Annually, the Property Tax Levy is only about 20% of our budget revenue. So, where does our other revenue come from? We also have income from Tax Increment Financing (TIF), which is a way the City invests in public infrastructure and other improvements for a future tax revenue. The City also receives Hotel-Motel tax income, Local Option Sales Tax, Mobile Home Taxes, licensing and permit fees, road use taxes, aviation fuel sales, t-hanger rental, farmland rent, Park & Rec programs, and more. These additional revenue sources amount to about $8 Million of the current operational budget.

Tags

Trending Food Videos