It is time for the Independence City Council to roll up their sleeves and sharpen their pencils (assuming anyone still uses a pencil) and get to work on a new budget. On Monday, January 16th our City Council will have a Special Meeting to start their work on the 2023-2024 budget. A majority of the residents will say “Just great! My property taxes are going up again.” Unlike many other cities, the City of Independence relies on many other revenue streams than just property taxes.
Independence has an annual budget of approximately $20 million. Our city’s revenue from the property tax levy is about $4 million per year. Annually, the Property Tax Levy is only about 20% of our budget revenue. So, where does our other revenue come from? We also have income from Tax Increment Financing (TIF), which is a way the City invests in public infrastructure and other improvements for a future tax revenue. The City also receives Hotel-Motel tax income, Local Option Sales Tax, Mobile Home Taxes, licensing and permit fees, road use taxes, aviation fuel sales, t-hanger rental, farmland rent, Park & Rec programs, and more. These additional revenue sources amount to about $8 Million of the current operational budget.
Our water-sewer charges on utility bills, including from manufacturing facilities, allows us to fund water and sanitary sewer operations and infrastructure work. This amounts to approximately $4million of revenue per year.
More importantly, the City has been blessed to have been awarded grant money as well as donations to fund specific projects. Last year, the City received almost $10 million in grant money for specific projects. Those include Highway 150 reconstruction, First Street East Reconstruction, Melone Creek Bridge, Downtown Facade Program, Airport Taxiway, Liberty Trail Extensions and others. The City still has just over $1 million in awarded grants that have not yet been funded and just over $400,000 in grants requested, but not awarded. The power of the pen has allowed the City to acquire grant money for special projects to improve our City.
Additionally, the Fire Department has received over $500,000 from estate gifts and grants, which allowed them to purchase the Polaris Ranger Side by Side. The Police Department, Library, Parks, and Airport have received over $150,000 in specific grants and donations. All of these grants and generous donations allow special projects and purchases to be possible. For the Police Department alone, grants and donations in 2022 have allowed the department to obtain Thermal Imaging devices for our patrol cars, ballistic protection devices, ballistic tactical vests, our new K-9 officer, and other important purchases. We also saved almost $100,000 when our Community Visioning grant was approved for a study on First Street West and green space to enhance that area of town.
Hopefully, this gives everyone some insight into how fortunate Independence has been in finding alternative revenues to support not only our operational expenses, but our important projects. These grants and donations do not grow on trees. Our department heads and others like Lisa Kremer from Buchanan County Economic Development, Crawford Engineering and INRCOG are all instrumental in our success by being alert to potential opportunities. It is then up to the City Council, staff, and our City Manager to take advantage of these opportunities.