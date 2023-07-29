JESUP - The records for the baseball team and the softball team really do not tell the story of the seasons, as they both had successful season and — in my opinion — could have gone further in postseason play if it wasn’t for upset losses.
The baseball team won the NICL-East for the 3rd year in-a-row compiling a 10-2 conference record. Out of conference was a different ballgame as the J-Hawks went 5-9 — which in the grand scheme of things is really not that important other than seeding in the districts.
The season saw junior Jack Miller pitch an no hitter against Oelwein in a 6-0 win and senior Brevin Dahl pitch to a 6-1 record. Dahl also hit .407 on the season.
The team was 5-6 at a point in the season before they went 9-2 in the next 11 games. A first round district win against Monticello (5-2), then an upset loss at Anamosa (8-3) saw the season come to an end.
15-11 on the season for the baseball team after two previous seasons of 20 plus wins. The starting pitching overall was terrific with Miller, Dahl and sophomore Landon Vogel getting the bulk of the work for the J-Hawks.
Miller batted .320 after batting .337 as a sophomore. Miller was solid on the mound for the J-Hawks, compiling a 5-2 record and an impressive .88 ERA which was 5th best in 2A (with 5 starts or more). Miller led the entire conference in ERA and the NICL East division with 75 strikeouts (2nd overall).
Dahl led the J-Hawks with a .407 average and also led the J-Hawks with 6 wins. An outstanding senior season for Dahl in both pitching and hitting.
Junior Kile Bucknell — in his 3rd year as the starting catcher — hit .307 on the season and a core group of juniors and sophomores will return next season with Jack Miller leading the way. Sophomore Ryan Treptow had a nice year batting .268 in 26 games as a starter. Freshman Tyce Larson started every game for the J-Hawks.
They lose two seniors in Dahl and Ryan Durham, but the team will be loaded next season if they can find a pitching replacement for Dahl. I see Larson, Treptow and junior Cale Schissel getting more innings for the J-Hawks.
The softball team — in a season of what could have been — won 23 games in all but was eliminated in an upset loss at home in the 2nd round of regionals to Hudson (7-4). Hudson had a 20-16 record, so no pushover, but seeing this was a home game, it has to be considered an upset.
The season also saw junior Klair Kite win her 50th career game and senior Caelor Wymore’s selection to 3rd-team All-State honors (IGCA)
Making 1st-team All-Conference East were Kite, freshman Hayden Kresser, and senior Rylynn Delagardelle. 2nd-team went to 8th-grader Peyton Weber and senior Laney Pilcher. Honorable Mention to sophomore Karlie Schutte.
Northeast All-District team selections were Wymore and Kresser. All-Academic went to Pilcher and junior Scout Kohagen
The girls battled all year right around the .500 mark until they got hot in mid June with a 7-game winning streak, which included wins over highly ranked South Hardin and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Jesup even seen a couple weeks in the top 15 rankings and topped off at 13 before falling out of the rankings in late June. The team went on a 6-game winning streak to end the season before the upset loss to Hudson on July 5th.
Three seniors in Wymore, Pilcher, and Delagardelle, but other than that, this was a young team as six starters were either 8th-graders, freshman, or sophomores. And two other 8th-graders seen action in games.
Freshman Sara Mead batted .398 on the season to lead the J-Hawks and freshman Hayden Kresser hit .391. Another freshman Morgan Krall batted .383.
Senior Caelor Wymore was a mainstay at shortstop for 3 seasons and batted .385 her senior year which culminated into a 3rd-Team All-State honor. Pilcher batted .349 and Weber hit .327, while Schutte finished with a .367 average. Delagardelle hit .336. A lot of girls over .300 on this team and freshman Daley Donlea was close with a .298 average.
So much talent coming back next season and both pitchers will return in Kite and Kohagen. Should be a fun year and successful year.