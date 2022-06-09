Capt. Lee was a prominent early settler in Independence. He was born on Oct. 16, 1817 in Genesee County, New York. Following the death of his mother, the family was broken up and Capt. Lee was supporting himself by the time he was 16 years old. He worked on area farms during the growing season and attended school in the winter months. He left Genesee County in 1842 with $22. and all of his belongings in a small hand satchel.
Lee made his way to Akron, Ohio, by way of Buffalo, New York, and Cleveland, Ohio. The next four and one half years he also studied law with the Hon. William c. Dodge. He was admitted to the bar in the fall of 1846 and opened his own office in Akron, Ohio. In 1847.
He and the former Fannie L. Brooks were married in Northfield, Ohio, in 1850. In 1851, the Hon. D.S. Lee headed west in search of brighter prospects. He arrived in Dubuque, Iowa, where he stayed for several months teaching school and studying the law. He was admitted to the Bar of the Iowa Supreme Court in 1852. He again headed west and arrived in Independence.
Due to HIGH WATER (imagine that, high water in Independence) he was delayed for two weeks and during that time, he decided to stay in the young city. He was the first professional lawyer in Independence and also served as land agent for a company based in Dubuque.
Mr. Lee promptly requested his wife join him in Independence. In 1852 he was elected to the office of prosecuting attorney. In 1854, Mrs. Lee’s parents and siblings followed them to Independence. In the middle 1850’s he helped organized the first bank. In 1858 Lee helped organize the Buchanan County Agricultural Society which was responsible for holding early county fairs. Both Mr. & Mrs. Lee served on committees which organized the 4th of July celebration in 1860.
With the beginning of the “War of the Rebellion”, Daniel Lee made a rousing speech. He ended the speech b becoming the first volunteer from Buchanan County. He helped raise a company of men which eventually became Co. E assigned to the 5th Regiment Iowa Volunteers. On June 1, 1861, Lee was elected to the rank of Captain. During his 3 years of service Capt. Lee proved to be a very capable officer. He served under Gen. Fremont in Missouri, and under Gen. Grant for several battle leading up to the siege of Vicksburg.
Capt. Lee returned to a newly incorporated Independence and was the first person elected to the office of Mayor. He served for one and one half terms before resigning to devote all of his time to personal business pursuits. In 1867, Capt. and Mrs. Lee moved into their new residence constructed on property at the east edge of town. (what is now known as the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion) Capt. Lee continued his political career in 1869 when he was elected to the office of Representative to the Iowa State Legislature. He held this office through the 13th Assembly.
He passed away in 1878 and his wife, Fannie, continued to live in the home they had built. Fannie, passed away in 1904 and the home became property of her brothers and sister. The property still was considered a ‘farmstead’ and the house and 2 acres of land was sold to the newly organized Peoples Hospital in 1917.
The Buchanan Co. Historical Society obtained the mansion in 1994. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Many fund raisers, grants and volunteers have helped in the restoration projects. It takes a community to save a historic treasure.