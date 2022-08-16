Even though the cloudy, cool weather didn’t allow the Independence Garden Club members an opportunity to enjoy their meeting outdoors as originally planned, the group were still able to take in the sights and scents of spring during their visit to South Bend Greenhouse. On April 26, seventeen club members and one guest began their afternoon at the Jesup Public Library community room to conduct their business meeting. President Ruth Hamilton opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, followed by the reciting of the club’s Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered by naming a trio of plants that make a pretty combination for a garden pot container.
Mary Steuben’s March secretary’s report was presented and approved to be filed. Treasurer Linda Bowden shared a photo and certificate of the bison and calf from Fontana Nature Center that the club sponsored this year. She reviewed how proceeds from the Penny Pines donation box would be utilized to help fund tree planting efforts across the United States. This past year’s Independence Garden Club donations would be directed toward replanting efforts in Cedar Rapids following the devastating derecho August, 2020 windstorm. Linda also explained the contributions to various scholarships and endowment funds that support the goals of the club. Jean Rouse will be the presenter to a senior at the Independence Dollars for Scholars award, while Joellen Yeager will present the award to a Jesup High School recipient. Eleven local club members have paid to attend the District 2 Federated Garden Club meeting that will be held in Decorah on Friday, May 6.
Ruth Crawford gave an informative “Tips and Tricks” talk prior to the group heading out to the rural greenhouse visit. She suggested when choosing flowers and greens for a planter, that the color of the container plays a significant role in how much heat the pots will retain. Dark-colored pots will absorb more sunlight and retain heat longer than light-colored ones. Plastic pots are lightweight, inexpensive and reusable; Black pots keep the soil warm and can extend a short growing season. They are not however, a good choice for growing plants in the heat of the summer because the dark colors may cause the roots to burn and kill the plants. For hot weather, a better choice may be to use a light colored plastic pot that would reflect the sunlight and keep the soil cooler. The color chosen should depend on the local climate conditions. Terra-cotta pots are versatile for a variety of plants. Coir (coconut fibers) pots are more durable than pressed paper pots, and are eco-friendly, light-weight, and are sustainable. Ceramic pots offer a variety of attractive designs and don’t seep out water like clay pots. Concrete pots, although expensive, are very durable and are heavy enough to not blow away in windy climates. Be sure all pots chosen have drainage at the bottom.
Joellen Yeager shared with the group about Cedar Falls plans for a “No Mow May” in a conservation initiative to help bee pollination. The city will not enforce a section of their city laws that usually require home-owners to not exceed having grass or weeds exceed eight inches in height during the 31 day stretch in the month of May. This plan for less mowing will help insects have a better opportunity to find flowering plants like dandelions and other flowering weeds in their search for early nectar sources. This no-cost effort was initially proposed in Appleton, Wisconsin. A study there found that three times the number of bee species were found in lawn that weren’t mowed during that month and five times the number of individual bees in those areas.
This effort was applauded as “a wonderful opportunity to do something by doing nothing.”
Lynda Feister guided the group with updates for the upcoming annual plant sale. Independence Garden Club will be hosting at the Falcon Civic Center gym on Saturday, May 14. The doors will open to buyers at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until 11:00 a.m. Club members were encouraged to sign up for different tasks to help that day and for setting and cleaning up. Silver Cord youth will be available to assist buyers with their purchases. Perennials, annuals, houseplants, vegetable seedlings, and an assortment of garden supplies, pots, vases, and garden decorations will be available for purchase. Money raised will be used to fund future scholarships for both the Jesup and Independence High Schools Dollars for Scholars programs for students interested in pursuing a career related to horticulture, agriculture, landscape design, or botany. Community members who wish to donate plants from their gardens prior to this sale are urged to contact President Ruth Hamilton (319-334-3971) for further information. No bake sale will be occurring this year.
At the conclusion of the business meeting, club members car-pooled to visit South Bend Greenhouse owned by Linda and Vernon Yoder at 1709 Fairbank Amish Blvd. The Yoder family invited the club to tour their greenhouse that is beginning its second year of business. The spotlessly clean facility was filled to the ceilings with colorful hanging baskets, annual and perennial flowers, succulents, hydrangeas, and vining plants. Linda shared some of her experiences as a new business owner and offered club members some hot-out-of-the-oven treats to eat as members considered purchases for their own gardens. She offered advice on choosing some favorite combinations of “thrillers-spillers-and fillers” to plant in hanging baskets and other potted containers. Linda and Vernon enjoy being able to involve all members of their young family in helping at the greenhouse on their farm.
Linda Bowden is responsible for providing the floral arrangement for Lexington Estates for May. Cheryl and Craig Parker will give a tour of the Wapsicor Tree Farm (1788 Central Ave., Jesup) at a future meeting.