Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Greenhouse

South Bend Greenhouse along Fairbank Amish Boulevard

 Courtesy Photo

Even though the cloudy, cool weather didn’t allow the Independence Garden Club members an opportunity to enjoy their meeting outdoors as originally planned, the group were still able to take in the sights and scents of spring during their visit to South Bend Greenhouse. On April 26, seventeen club members and one guest began their afternoon at the Jesup Public Library community room to conduct their business meeting. President Ruth Hamilton opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, followed by the reciting of the club’s Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered by naming a trio of plants that make a pretty combination for a garden pot container.

Mary Steuben’s March secretary’s report was presented and approved to be filed. Treasurer Linda Bowden shared a photo and certificate of the bison and calf from Fontana Nature Center that the club sponsored this year. She reviewed how proceeds from the Penny Pines donation box would be utilized to help fund tree planting efforts across the United States. This past year’s Independence Garden Club donations would be directed toward replanting efforts in Cedar Rapids following the devastating derecho August, 2020 windstorm. Linda also explained the contributions to various scholarships and endowment funds that support the goals of the club. Jean Rouse will be the presenter to a senior at the Independence Dollars for Scholars award, while Joellen Yeager will present the award to a Jesup High School recipient. Eleven local club members have paid to attend the District 2 Federated Garden Club meeting that will be held in Decorah on Friday, May 6.

Trending Food Videos