Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ballot box

Voters can cast their absentee ballot at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday, October 19.

Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The office will be open Saturday, November 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters will need to have a valid driver’s license or DOT issued identification in order to cast a ballot.

Trending Food Videos