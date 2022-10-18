Voters can cast their absentee ballot at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday, October 19.
Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The office will be open Saturday, November 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters will need to have a valid driver’s license or DOT issued identification in order to cast a ballot.
Voters can complete an absentee ballot request form and submit it to the Auditor’s Office if they wish to have a ballot mailed. If a voter would like an absentee ballot request form mailed to them, you must personally request it from the Auditor’s office. Or you can download the form from the Secretary of State’s website https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. We will begin mailing requested ballots on October 19.
Many political organizations have been mailing request forms to voters. You only need to submit one request form to our office.
Any questions regarding the upcoming election please contact our office at 319-334-4109.