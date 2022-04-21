Did you hear the one about the internet user who was informed that their password needed to be changed? The password was $nowWhite&T#e7Dwarves. It was a favorite password the user had been using for years but due to security issues, required an upgrade since it only contained 8 characters.
I’m sure most of us can relate to the challenges of gaining access to internet sites. From online banking to social media, every site requires a password to gain access. If I didn’t know better, I would suspect they intentionally wait until I only have 1 minute before the meeting starts to require a password change to gain access.
Recently we celebrated Easter which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the grave. I remember as a little boy thinking that Easter was great for Jesus because he’s no longer dead, but what has that got to do with me? Little did I understand at the time that His resurrection had everything to do with me. In fact, His resurrection from the dead was primarily for my benefit. (And of course, the benefit of everyone on the planet.)
In Ephesians chapter one, Paul prays for the saints at Ephesus. He begins his prayer in verse 17 and continues into the second chapter. This is an amazing prayer that I encourage you to pray for yourself every day. In my opinion, I believe it is the single most important step a believer can take if they are truly interested in developing their walk with the Lord.
Why do I make such a bold statement? The primary purpose of this prayer is for the believer to begin to see some things. The truth is, most of the time we don’t see things the way they are, we see them the way we are. If I am hurt, offended, or angry I tend to see things through a distorted lens. This prayer is in essence asking the Lord to help us see things correctly, especially the resurrection of Jesus.
Ben Campbell Johnson in his translation of verses 19-20 says, “and that you will be aware of the incredibly immense strength which is available to us. You see, we have access to resurrection-to the strength and power God demonstrated in Christ when he raised him from death and gave him supreme authority and also how vast is His power as manifested in us who believe in Him.”
Notice what we are to see here, that we have access to resurrection. In other words, Jesus’ resurrection was not just for his benefit but for my benefit and your benefit as well. I like to think of it this way, no matter how dead something is, it’s never too late for a resurrection.
Friend, what are you facing today that needs a resurrection? Maybe you had a dream and because of circumstances that dream appears dead. I want to remind you, it’s never too late for a resurrection. Maybe you have a relationship that needs mending, again, it’s never too late for a resurrection.
Or, maybe it seems that joy and peace have dried up and died, it’s never too late for a resurrection. Maybe your body needs healing, it’s never too late for a resurrection. (Jesus is still the Great Physician)
No matter how dead things may look, we have access to resurrection so it’s never too late for a resurrection.