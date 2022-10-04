INDEPENDENCE – The downtown Independence store, Adams Family Furniture has been in the making since Brett Adams was born in 1959.
Adam’s father has owned a family furniture store since 1960 in Iowa Falls. Due to Adams experience with the furniture store growing up, he had always wanted to open one.
After years of teaching and coaching in Independence, Adam decided that because Independence was his home, would open-up a furniture store on the downtown strip.
“My mom and dad had the original idea dad, he is 89 now and runs his store in Iowa Falls, said Adams. “I had always wanted to open a store here in Indee and after teaching and coaching in Independence, I decided this would be a good place to open up my store because I was already living here.”
According to Adams the last year has been as busy as ever.
“It has been very busy, our best business was right before covid, and then we had two months of slow business,” said Adams. “After those two months it picked up and it has been busy all the time.”
At this point in the year, inventory is no longer a struggle for Adams Family Furniture.
“It was a struggle to get inventory in earlier in the year, but it is improving,” said Adams. “Lazy Boy, one of our major suppliers has gotten quite a bit better but they aren’t back to where they were before Covid-19.”
Adams says that the store’s hottest selling inventory is the Lazy Boy recliners, sofas, lift chairs, entertainment centers and dining furniture.
With the store being a family-owned family ran store, employment issues have been few and far between, but Adams says that he would like to find a few people who would be willing to work in the store.
“The store is owned by my wife, myself, my brother, his wife, and my dad. My mother was an owner, but she passed away during Covid-19,” said Adams. “Luke Holden helps us deliver the sold inventory, and we also have a couple ladies who are nice enough to come in when we need them, their names are Laurie and Brenda. It would be nice though to find someone to hire, it has been a challenge.”
Adams has only two changes happening to the store at the time and planned.
“We are in the process of remodeling the front of the store, windows are in back order, but the brick work is benign done now,” said Adams. “After that we will redo the lower half of the front of the store.”
Another major change for the Adams Family furniture store is that the store is currently finding more warehouse space due to the amount of Lazy Boy chairs in stock.
“We plan on continuing to work on the front of the building through the coming year,” said Adams. “One of the biggest changes have been that we have so much lazy boy furniture we have to get extra warehouse space, we have about 300 lazy boy recliners in stock.”
With business booming, Adams says that the retail goals of the store have been being met day in and day out.
“Our goals are very simple, we want to offer great quality furniture at a very fair price,” said Adams. “To offer quality at a competitive price, and to offer the best service we can. We want to serve this area, just like the other small family-owned business here in town.”
Looking towards the future, Adams says he is committed to offering great quality furniture at a fair price. Adams would also like to thank the people of Independence for their business.
“Thank you to all the nice people who have given their business over the last several years,” said Adams. “If you haven’t stopped in and checked us out you, should we have everything from furniture to clocks, pictures tables, all sorts of things. We will always offer great name brand quality at a fair and competitive price.”
(Editor’s Note: Not all of our stories for the recent Progress Edition were able to be published. We will publish more in upcoming issues of the Bulletin Journal.)