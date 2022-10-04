Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The downtown Independence store, Adams Family Furniture has been in the making since Brett Adams was born in 1959.

Adam’s father has owned a family furniture store since 1960 in Iowa Falls. Due to Adams experience with the furniture store growing up, he had always wanted to open one.

Trending Food Videos