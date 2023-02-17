BCHC logo box

Buchanan County Health Center and Lexington Estate respects the right of patients and residents to make decisions regarding their own health care, including the right to accept or reject certain recommended care. BCHC will recognize and honor a person’s right under Iowa Law to execute a Living Will and/or Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare.

Advanced Directive is the legal term used to describe a plan of action for medical providers to take in the event an individual needing treatment is no longer able to make his/her own decisions due to illness or injury. An Advanced Directive can take out the guess work of making a difficult decision for family members who are faced with such extreme and stressful circumstances.

Tags

Trending Food Videos