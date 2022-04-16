OELWEIN – It was another tough night battling the elements, as the Independence Mustangs boys team played on a very windy night in Oelwein.
“I was very happy the way the boys responded to getting beat soundly by Decorah last night,” added Coach Schmitz, “The boys made nice adjustments and showed good focus throughout the meet.”
The boy’s tennis team improved to 2-1 on the season with a convincing 8-1 victory over the host Oelwein Huskies.
The Mustangs would win 5 of the 6 Singles matches to clinch the victory early. The Mustangs would prevail in several close matches throughout the night.
In the #2 singles match, sophomore Zach Jimmerson would recover from being down 4-1 early to win a 10-8 match. Freshman Kyle Beatty would hold on to defeat Oelwein’s Kyle Berinobis in another close 10-8 match. Beatty would take a 6-3 lead, before Berinobis would rally. Beatty would break serve at 9-8 to gather the win.
At #1 Doubles, the team of senior Nolan Reed and Zach Jimmerson would battle back to defeat Colton Roete and Westin Woodson in a 11-10 victory. The tie-breaker score was in favor of Indee at 7-3. Reed and Jimmerson would be behind 9-7 before rallying to win 3 straight games. In the tiebreaker the Indee Boys would be behind 3-1 before winning 6 straight points for the win.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (11) defeats Colton Roete (12) 10-5
2.) Zach Jimmerson (10) defeats Westin Woodson (11) 10-8
3.) Kaleb Penner (11) loses to Austin Schoultz (11) 7-10
4.) Kyle Beatty (9) defeats Parker Sperfslage (11) 10-8
5.) Brandon Yoder (10) defeats Kale Berinobis (10) 10-4
6.) Michael Kascel (12) defeats Johnathon Ehn (9) 10-3
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson defeats Roete/Woodson 11-10 (7-3)
2.) Beatty/Yoder defeat Schoultz/Sperfslage 10-4
3.) Penner/Kascel defeat Berinobis/Ehn 10-1
The boys will travel to South Tama (1-3) on Monday.