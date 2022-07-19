INDEPENDENCE – A new bridal gown boutique has opened in northeast Iowa, and it’s turning one tradition—the expensive wedding dress—on its head.
“Buying a wedding dress should not be a burden,” said Nikki West, who runs the new bridal store. “You’re going to wear it one time.”
The boutique clothing store Ninny Frank’s, at 119 First St. E in downtown Independence, has expanded to a second floor for bridal gowns and accessories. Most gowns will be priced at or less than $500.
“You can look absolutely gorgeous without spending two grand,” said West, noting that her own daughter had paid almost $1,800 for her wedding gown. West estimated the average U.S. wedding dress price is $1,500-$2,000, “and that’s just average.” Some dress prices go much higher.
Ninny Frank’s affordable approach to bridal gowns is a brand-new service, West noted.
“There just isn’t anything like this in Independence.”
Potential customers are responding well to the concept.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me they’re excited about it, because it’s a lot more relaxed than a full-on bridal store,” West said.
The bridal floor of the boutique has been open since mid-May.
“We’re open now, by appointment only,” West said. “We do have inventory. We’d like people to call the store to set up an appointment.”
She said that appointments are necessary because of the small staff and the desire to give each customer undivided attention.
“Trying on a wedding dress is a very special moment for a bride,” West said. “I want them to fully have that experience.”
She added that she will be happy to come in anytime to meet with brides-to-be, including evenings and weekends. People wishing to make appointments should call the store at 319-332-1599.
A variety of dresses are available in the store. West listed fabrics such as lace, tulle and satin, colors including white, off-white and ivory, and lengths from long to short.
“There’s a good mixture up there,” she said.
“We even have an amazing dress with pockets,” West continued, noting that when she unpacked the wedding dress, she exclaimed, “Oh, my Lord! It’s got pockets!”
The store, as a whole, aims to provide clothing to all sizes of women.
“We carry everything from small to 3X,” she said. “We even have the wedding dresses size small to 3X.”
According to West, the business is able to keep prices low because of low overhead costs. The affordable prices do not reflect lower-quality gowns, she emphasized.
“They’re beautiful, good-quality bridal gowns at a price everyone can afford,” she said.
Sales are cash-and-carry, with full payment at the time of purchase. Refunds are not available, although exchanges and returns for store credit are allowed under certain circumstances, according to the store’s website at https://ninnyfranks.com.
In addition to gowns, the bridal boutique offers garters, hairpieces, tiaras, veils and lingerie. It’s one-stop bridal shopping except for shoes, West confirmed. The store also has a seamstress connected with it who is available for alterations.
West has worked at Ninny Frank’s since owner Heather Federspiel opened the store in November 2019.
“I’ve learned a lot in the last couple of years,” West said. “I love to make women look beautiful.”
When clients talk with West, they are likely to notice her British accent. West is from Nottingham, England, but fell in love with an Iowan and married him in 2008.
She said that working with all the bridal supplies in the boutique has been an inspiration for her.
“Now we’re renewing our vows,” she shared.
With the new boutique open now, West is eager to start assisting area brides.
“I followed my heart to eastern Iowa,” she said. “Now I want to help you follow yours.”