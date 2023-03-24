February’s monthly meeting of the Independence Garden Club appropriately honored February’s birth month flower: the African Violet. Eighteen members and three guests attended February 28 meeting answering the roll call question: “What is your birth month flower?” Guest speaker Deb Walser, an Iowa State Master Gardener and an employee at Pierson’s Flower Shop and Greenhouses in Cedar Rapids, presented an informative program about the history, care, and propagation of this very popular houseplant following the club’s flag and conservation pledges and roll-call.
African violets are not actually related to any violet species; they simply are similar in shape and color to the common lawn variety. Their scientific name is Saintpaulia ionantha, honoring Baron Walter von Saint Paul-Illiare, a German governor of Tanganyika (now known as Tanzania) who discovered them growing on the mountains in east Africa in 1892. Seeds from those plants were sent back to the Baron’s father, a botanist in Germany. Today, millions of their modern descendants are now developed and grown around the world into thousands of varieties in many hues of purple, pink, red, blue, white, and even yellow and green.
Deb recommended that basic care of African Violets can be broken down into four categories:
• Watering : Use room temperature water. Avoid soft water. Bottom watering helps keep the foliage dry. Discard any water that is still remaining in the pot’s saucer 30 minutes after watering. Drops of water can spot the leaves or can discolor them with rings. Overwatering can stress and kill a plant by leading to crown rot. A good guide is to feel the top of the soil: if the soil is dry to the touch, then it is time to water.
• Feeding : Follow directions using a balanced specialty fertilizer (8-14-9) and avoid “Bloom Boosters”. Use a good draining compost/peat moss/vermiculite or perlite mix such as Pro-Mix that does not have added fertilizers. Avoid using garden soil. African violets will bloom best when not placed in an over-sized pot.
• Light : Violets will thrive in bright, indirect natural light. They need adequate light to bloom. Avoid hot, direct light that allows plant to wilt. East and north facing windows are ideal; however, sunnier, warmer windows are better for winter care. The flowers do well under artificial grow lights, but still require 8 hours of darkness each day. If an African violet does not bloom, has yellow leaves, or has long or leggy stems those are indicators that the plant needs more light.
• Atmosphere : African violets enjoy the same conditions people do – moderate temperatures and humidity. If you feel comfortable, so do they. They will thrive in average home conditions. At 60F., violets stop growing, and they suffer at 50F. They become stunted and are slow to recover when too cool. The plants need good air circulation to avoid disease but don’t like drafty spots either.
Ms. Walser showed the group how to propagate new plants with leaf cuttings and by division of roots. Deb highlighted tips on avoiding disease and methods of pest control. She showed beautiful images of the range of the species from the large to the micro-miniatures to the variegated leaves to the trailing varieties. African violets have a width array of colors, sizes, and shapes to appeal to nearly everyone. Give them a try!
Cindy Walton and Mary Jane Svoboda, February hostesses, brightened the tables in valentine colors and served delicious treats. Shirley Rozendaal shared the floral arrangements with Lexington Estates. President Ruth Hamilton welcomed new members joining in 2023. She then showed an image of the sign that will be used in coming months to honor a “Yard of the Month” in Buchanan County. Committee members will be seeking to honor homes that bring beauty to our communities. Lynda Fiester offered a variety of back issues of floral design magazines for re-homing. An update of the Friday, May 5 District 2 meeting of the Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa was presented by District Director Shirley Bergman. The Independence Garden Club and the Quasqueton Garden Clubs will be co-hosts for Northeast Iowa annual district meeting this year. Sign up with your local club by the April 17th deadline. This year’s meeting will be held at Cedar Rock lodge (Walter’s home/Frank Lloyd Wright designed house) in Quasqueton.
Jean Rouse shared February’s Tips and Tricks by describing multiple methods of clearing snow from sidewalks and driveways. Jean suggested that the best way might be determined from the type of snow that has accumulated. Salt or coffee grounds can raise the freezing point temperature. Sand or kitty litter can improve traction. A spray of equal amounts of vinegar and hot water can produce an effective deicer. Light, fluffy snow can be moved with a leaf blowers. Try removing snow more frequently as it accumulates rather than waiting until a snow event has concluded. An ergonomic designed snow shovel handle can reduce wear and tear on backbones, as can a snow pusher. Do not bend at the waist when lifting snow. Jean suggests spraying PAM on the edge of a shovel to ease sliding snow off the shovel. Storing the shovel outside in the cold before a snow storm can help reduce snow buildup in comparison to a shovel stored in a warmer location.
Joellen Yeager shared her Conservation Report by describing a week-long student event for youth in 3rd-7th grades at the Neal Smith Refuge near Prairie City. Students were immersed in sensory activities in the wildflower and tall grass prairie. The participants reported feelings of calming and peacefulness. The sounds, smells, and sights of nature were both refreshing and restorative to the youngsters. The School of the Wild inspired many of the youth to get outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature more frequently. Joellen also reported that quilters from the Decorah area were inspired to create a quilt using the Seed Savers catalog illustrations and images. Seed Savers Exchange and Heritage Farm outside of Decorah educates people by collecting and sharing heirloom seeds and plants.
A new program feature was introduced as a 2023 regular report. The 3 R’s of the garden club will not represent Reading, ‘Riting, & ‘Rithmetic. Rather, the garden club’s 3 R’s will be a 3-minute lesson or helpful hint on ways to Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle. Mary Steuben gave the initial presentation as she taught the group methods to recycle a plastic milk jug. She demonstrated multiple ways that a household kitchen shears can be used to convert the jug into: A) a compost or bird seed scoop B) a lightweight soil or seed trowel C) convert the cap and jug into a sprinkling can D) a tray to catch water under a houseplant or a small tray for starting seedlings. She also reminded the group to save old ink cartridges to bring to the state meeting in Ames this June. The old cartridges will be used as a fund-raiser.
The Independence Garden Club’s next meeting be held at the Falcon Civic Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 1:00. Members and interested guests should bring their own beverage. Guest Speaker Kurt Vogel will present his program “One Potato, Two Potato,
(& Some Onions)”. Kurt is an avid gardener who raises a wide variety of vegetables and fruits at his home garden. He has a wealth of knowledge on how to raise and store the crops he grows. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. Come join the fun!