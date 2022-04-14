CLINTON COUNTY — After months of bipartisan pressure led by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, President Biden recently announced plans to lift the ban on sales of E15 this summer.
“I’m glad President Biden is finally listening to what Senator Ernst and I have been saying for months. Biofuels consistently provide consumers with a more affordable fuel option, and Iowa producers stand ready to meet the moment and ramp up production to lower gas prices for all Americans. Unlike tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begging OPEC for more dirty oil, this is a step toward energy independence, lower gas prices and cleaner air,” said Grassley.
“Since early last year, Senator Grassley and I have been pushing this administration to lift the ban on E15 by the summer driving season – and at long last, the president has relented. Home grown ethanol is a cleaner, cheaper choice for consumers, and Iowa’s biofuel producers are ready to meet the demand. This announcement is certainly welcome news for Iowans,” said Ernst.
Grassley has been an outspoken advocate for E15 year-round:
- Immediately following a court decision last summer that temporarily struck down E15 year-round, Grassley promised to fight to restore summertime E15 sales;
- Grassley and Ernst joined a bipartisan group of their colleagues to reintroduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round;
- Grassley and senators from top biofuel-producing states repeatedly pressed President Biden for a meeting to discuss biofuel policy, including E15 year-round;
- Last month, Grassley joined Ernst in introducing the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which included a provision that would make E15 available year-round to provide consumers with a more affordable fuel option.