INDEPENDENCE – After receiving a grant from CareSource Em’s Coffee kicked off their “Afternoon @ Em’s” events on Monday, April 11 with clarinetist Dakota Grimm.
Dakota is in Eighth Grade and has been playing for three years. Slated to perform next is Lauren Troutman.
“Afternoon @ Em’s” are held from 4 to 6 p.m. every other Monday. Refreshments and entertainment are provided. All ages are welcome.
If you or someone you know would like to perform (music, storytelling, poetry, etc.) contact Em’s Coffee for details.