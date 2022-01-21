Agenda for the regular session of the Board of Supervisors of Buchanan County, Independence, Iowa, to be held in the Board of Supervisors chambers of the county courthouse at 9 a.m.,
Monday, January 24, 2022
- Pledge of Allegiance
Action Items:
- Approve the minutes of the Jan. 17, 18, 19 & 21 2022 meetings
- Approve employee claims filed with the County Auditor for $550.00
- Approve Board/Commission Appointments
Other Action Items:
- Winthrop 1st Street Construction
- Set Zoning Public Hearings
- 9:15 a.m. Public Hearing redistricting
Items to discuss with County Engineer Brian Keierleber:
- Otter Creek Signage
Public Comments
(Official action cannot be taken by the Board at this time, but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the appropriate department.)