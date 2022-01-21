Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Agenda for the regular session of the Board of Supervisors of Buchanan County, Independence, Iowa, to be held in the Board of Supervisors chambers of the county courthouse at 9 a.m.,

Monday, January 24, 2022

- Pledge of Allegiance

Action Items:

- Approve the minutes of the Jan. 17, 18, 19 & 21 2022 meetings

- Approve employee claims filed with the County Auditor for $550.00

- Approve Board/Commission Appointments

Other Action Items:

- Winthrop 1st Street Construction

- Set Zoning Public Hearings

- 9:15 a.m. Public Hearing redistricting

Items to discuss with County Engineer Brian Keierleber:

- Otter Creek Signage

Public Comments

(Official action cannot be taken by the Board at this time, but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the appropriate department.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos