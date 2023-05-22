INDEPENDENCE – Agnes L. Zimmerly, 90, of Independence, Iowa died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s – Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A Celebration of life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Hope Wesleyan Church Hall in Independence. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Agnes was born on August 25, 1932, in Independence, the daughter of Fayne F. and Thelma R. (Gray) Fuhrman. In 1949, she graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence and went on to work as a teller at Farmers State Savings Bank. On September 23, 1951, she married Ronald F. Zimmerly at the First Baptist Church in Independence. They made their home together in Independence, and Agnes became a mother to seven children. She spent a lot of her time taking care of her children, and in 1976 she started working part-time at Conklin’s Decorating Store in Independence. She enjoyed helping people find just the right things for their homes until her retirement in 1991.
Agnes loved spending time with her family and friends. She liked to cook and made sure everyone was well-fed before they left her house. Over the years she and Ron were very active in the Independence Athletic Booster Club. She made it a priority to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and loved to see them succeed on the field and in life.
She is survived by her children: Rhonda Zimmerly, Lynn (Randi) Beier, Thomas (Billie) Zimmerly, Steve (Cindy) Zimmerly, Lorene Zimmerly, all of Independence, Julie (Steve) Chapman, Casper, Wyo., Terry (Jacki) Zimmerly, Fort Myers, Fla.; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Agnes is preceded in death by her parents, Fayne and Thelma Fuhrman; her husband Ronald Zimmerly; a brother, Fayne G. Fuhrman; and two sisters Patricia McCardle and Peggy Reifsnyder.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Luke’s Hospice, 810 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids IA 52402.
