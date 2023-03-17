INDEPENDENCE – Agnes L. Zimmerly, 90, of Independence, Iowa died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s – Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A Graveside service and Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Agnes was born on August 25, 1932, in Independence, the daughter of Fayne F. and Thelma R. (Gray) Fuhrman. On September 23, 1951, she married Ronald F. Zimmerly at the First Baptist Church in Independence.
She is survived by her seven children; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother; and two sisters.