INDEPENDENCE – Agustin Gonzalez, 80 years old, of Mitchellville, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date and his cremated remains will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Independence.
He was born on September 15, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Raymundo and Elis (Murillo) Gonzalez. On February 14, 1977, he and the former Janice Ann Stoneman were married. She preceded him in death in 1996.
