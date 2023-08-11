When was the last time you were surprised by God? I don’t mean surprised by God’s sudden appearance like the burning bush with Moses, or the flash of light on the road to Damascus. I mean when was the last time you suddenly had an “Ah-Hah” moment in your life. A time when suddenly something comes into focus in a way you never saw before. Perhaps it was a quick sense of insight over life or an unexpected event that cleared your head a bit. It may have been something monumental or perhaps something rather quite ordinary but poignant at the time. Maybe it was wide-eyed comment from your four-year-old granddaughter or a bit of advice from a trusted friend. But when was the last time you had a new revelation about God, about yourself, about your relationship within the community, or your relationship with God.
We can become jaded and our relationships can become strained when we take an attitude, we have learned all there is to know about life. After a rather chaotic time at a funeral with a family member being arrested before the funeral, the funeral director told me that I could probably say I have seen it all now. I said that the one thing I have learned in ministry is to never say that because invariably it would meet up with something new again. A new challenge, obstacle, or problem always seems to be just around the corner waiting to challenge us and our understanding of life. I heard one person expressing deep concern about the pitfalls of thinking you know it all, making the point that sometimes it is what you learn after you know it all that really counts. In a few short weeks our children will be going back to school to gain new knowledge and develop deeper understanding of the world we share together. Last May we celebrated the achievement of some of our youth in the successful completion of their high school courses. Yet, we also know that is not the end of their learning. We already understand that they will find new insights and avenues they cannot even imagine yet at this point in their lives.
It is the same with our walk with God. When I served the Bedford, Iowa community we had a little problem with bats in the church. They had tuckpointed and work to close the small openings the bats used to get in and although it cut down on the problem it was not yet completely solved. I was sharing this at a district ministerial meeting and was told that what I really needed to do was to baptize the bats and then confirm them and we would never see them again. It was a rather flippant comment, but it does point out a fact that we seem to understand that the world is far more complex than we can truly grasp in one lifetime, but somehow, we think we can know all there is to know about God after only a few years of life. I wonder what ‘Ah-Hah’ moments we have missed in our life because we think we have seen it all.