Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.