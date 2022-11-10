Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ahead of Black Friday, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to make additional staffing preparations to handle the influx of legal gun purchases and background checks conducted through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) expected during the holidays.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the senators are inquiring on how the Department of Justice (DOJ) will ensure the FBI and ATF are properly staffed to avoid additional delays during the day of purchases.

