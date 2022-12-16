Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — Alan D. Groesbeck, 88, of Otterville, IA, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Unity Point — Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA

Alan was born on September 4, 1934, the son of Stephen W. and Leona (Rowley) Groesbeck. He grew up on his parent’s farm near Charles City, IA, and attended the Charles City Schools. In 1952, Alan graduated from high school and moved to Waterloo, IA. There he started working at Rath Packing and really enjoyed working there. Alan joined the United States Army and served in France for four years. Upon leaving the service he went back to work at Rath Packing until the company closed in 1985.

