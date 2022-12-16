INDEPENDENCE — Alan D. Groesbeck, 88, of Otterville, IA, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Unity Point — Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA
Alan was born on September 4, 1934, the son of Stephen W. and Leona (Rowley) Groesbeck. He grew up on his parent’s farm near Charles City, IA, and attended the Charles City Schools. In 1952, Alan graduated from high school and moved to Waterloo, IA. There he started working at Rath Packing and really enjoyed working there. Alan joined the United States Army and served in France for four years. Upon leaving the service he went back to work at Rath Packing until the company closed in 1985.
He married Roma E. Maher in 1960, In 1972, Alan and Roma purchased a home in Otterville, IA. Roma died in 1978, Alan later married Bonnie C. Blanchard in 1980. In 2010, Bonnie passed away.
He is survived by his children; John (Margaret) Elin, California, Gene (Marlene) Elin, Nashville, TN, Alan N. (Marci) Groesbeck, Independence, IA, Tina (Earl) Steinbron, Jesup, IA, and Debra Lee, Independence, IA, fifteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Ruth Groesbeck, and many nieces and nephews.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents; Stephen and Leona Groesbeck, his first wife, Roma E. Groesbeck, his second wife, Bonnie C. Groesbeck, two daughters; Carol Sawyer and Judy Vaughn, a son-in-law, Lorne Lee, three brothers; Byron, Ronald, and Jerry Groesbeck, and sister Darlene McLaughlin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, IA. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Monday. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.