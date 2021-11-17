SHELLSBURG — Albert “Al” Ullrich Jr., 70, of Shellsburg, Iowa, died Sunday morning, November 14, 2021, at his home.
Albert Russel Joseph Ullrich, Jr. was born April 8, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Albert Russel and Mary (Clark) Ullrich. On February 10, 1973, he was united in marriage to Arlene Elizabeth Michels in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 18, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, and for one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ullrich.