LAMONT – Alfred O. “Al” Hotchkiss, 77, of Lamont, died on Thursday evening, November 18, 2021, at Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Alfred Orren Hotchkiss was born on June 25, 1944, in Manchester, the son of Thomas Earl and Merle Madeline (Sliter) Hotchkiss. Al was united in marriage to Susan Jean Gibbs on June 21, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont.
Al is survived by his Wife of 52 years: Susy Hotchkiss of Lamont. Al was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Ethel Gibbs.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont, with Pastor Lisa Schroeder officiating. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at Grace United Methodist Church Interment: Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery, Lamont. Military Graveside Rights will be performed by the Aurora American Legion and the Army Honor Guard.
A Memorial Fund has been established for Common Grounds and the Iowa Honor Flight Program.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont, are assisting the family.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at the visitation and service.