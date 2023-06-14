JESUP – Nearly all 56 members of the Jesup High School Class of ’64 have maintained a close relationship over the years, with multiple class reunions. In 2008, at another funeral for a classmate, there was discussion that the class needed to get together at other times than funerals, and “The Lady’s That Lunch” was born.
The first Monday of every month a group of six to ten ladies would meet for dinner and conversation. Over the last 15 years the group has expanded to include classmate guys and spouses. The group rotates through Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Fairbank, Independence and Jesup restaurants.
Most recently 13 classmates (and four spouses) gathered at Maple Lanes Kingpin Society in Waterloo. Occasionally some that have moved away from Jesup are able to join; this month Dennis Petersen made the trek from Minneapolis. So, what about all the 7s? By the end of this year everyone will be 77 years old!