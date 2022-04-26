Jump in your favorite car, fire up the engine, roll down the windows, turn up the radio, and put on your biggest smile. It is time to hit the road to show your support for state parks in Iowa.
The crew for Anna Rea the 1930 Ford Model A invites everybody to drive along for the visit to Cedar Rock State Park, Backbone State Park and Bixby State Preserver on Tuesday May 17, 2022. While the tour is emphasizing vintage or classic cars, participants can join the fun in any vehicle of their choice.
Cedar Rock State Park
People wanting to tour Cedar Rock State Park can join us in Independence at Heartland Agribition Center at 2600 Swan Lake Blvd. by 9:30 a.m. We will depart and follow First Street/D22 through Independence in time to arrive at Cedar Rock State Park by 10 a.m. We will do a windshield tour of the park and listen to a short presentation by park staff. Upon leaving Cedar Rock State Park the tour will proceed to Backbone State Park and Bixby State Preserve.
Backbone State Park and
Bixby State Preserve
People interested in joining the tour for Backbone State Park and Bixby State Preserve can do so by being in Manchester at the Riverfront Park & Gazebo at 201 S Franklin Street by 2 p.m. We will depart Manchester in time to arrive at Backbone State Park by 2:30 p.m. Immediately following the Backbone State Park visit, the tour will proceed to Bixby State Preserve to conclude the day. The tour will continue on May 18th to Yellow River State Forest, see websites for details.
Tour Notes
Crew members are Kevin Szcodronski of Ankeny and Ann Raisch of Eldora. They will be leading the tour in an original 1930 Ford Model A affectionately named Anna Rea to visit all 94 state parks in Iowa.
The purposes of the tour are to show support for state parks in Iowa, recognize the contributions that state parks provide to our quality of life, celebrate Iowa State Parks Centennial, and enjoy traveling along Iowa’s most scenic roadways at a leisurely pace. Our challenge to you is to drive at Anna Rea’s cruising speed of 40 mph!! This trip is also about the most fun you can have and never leave Iowa. You will visit Iowa’s most beautiful areas and meet some of our best people. Take this challenge to get a glimpse of wildlife in road ditches, have more time to enjoy barn art, wave at oncoming drivers, and beep your horn at the people along the route greeting us!! We will do a lot of smiling, and hopefully put smiles on the faces of others as we travel along the way.
People can participate in the tour for as many visits to state parks as they desire. Be warned though. Once you start, you may not want to stop! There is no fee, however please contact Kevin at least a week in advance to help us better plan the tour.
Three tour loops with 33 state park stops were accomplished in October 2021. The remaining 4 loops and 61 parks are scheduled for 2022. More information about the tour can be found on the website: www.annareamodela.com and you can email Kevin Szcodronski by at skidia3@outlook.com or phone 515-240-7668.
So, grab your keys and come along to see the best of Iowa!!
Anna Rea says, “AHOOOOGA.”