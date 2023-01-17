INDEPENDENCE – As part of the Women’s Health specialty clinic at BCHC, Allen Women’s Health will bring the Iowa Health Pregnancy Program (maternal health) to the BCHC specialty clinic on every other Monday of the month, beginning in February.
Iowa’s Maternal Health Programs provide family-centered, community-based, and preventive health services to Medicaid eligible and other low-income pregnant women including education about breastfeeding, the labor and birthing process, safe sleep practices, oral health, tobacco cessation, and other important information to help families have a healthy pregnancy and beyond. Most topics are covered by a registered nurse. Families also meet with a social worker to discuss community resources, emotional concerns, eligibility for Medicaid, and other related topics.