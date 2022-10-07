To honor the 10-year anniversary of the East Buchanan FFA chapter, the club wanted to highlight one alumni member from each graduating class. This month highlights Kendra Kherli! She was a graduate of the class of 2013, where she served as the club’s first president.
Her favorite FFA event was livestock judging contests, and when asked what her favorite memory was from FFA she responded, “I have two; when FFA was finally adopted into our school, and when my livestock judging team won state and qualified to judge at the Kansas City Royal, then we qualified to judge at Louisville!” She says her favorite part about being in FFA is the relationships because she still uses contacts from 10 years ago in her current profession. Her biggest inspirations were her first instructor, Scott Smalley, and his wife, Emily. She was also inspired by her second FFA instructor, Brittany Carroll. Finally, when asked how FFA has impacted her life she said, “Incorporating my hands-on and professional experiences from FFA activities allowed me to; alleviate the financial burden of college through earned FFA scholarships, serve as president of college clubs, and helped me secure my job in my professional career.” Thank you Kendra!